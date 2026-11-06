Man Arrested After Leaving Girl, 17, Stranded on Mountain

They became separated in bad weather.

A 21-year-old man is being investigated after allegedly leaving a 17-year-old woman on Germany’s tallest mountain in freezing conditions. Police in Austria are investigating the German man on suspicion of endangering public safety after the teenager became stranded on Zugspitze in freezing temperatures on Sunday.

She called emergency services, who reached her at an altitude of around 8,200 feet, before rushing her to the hospital in Garmisch-Partenkirchen by helicopter and ambulance. She was suffering from hypothermia when the group of seven rescuers found her. Endangering other people’s safety can land individuals in prison for up to three months in Austria. They had set off from Ehrwald in the Austrian Tyrol.

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The BBC reports that they set off early to see sunrise from Zugspitze’s peak, but conditions deteriorated and they were soon up to their knees in snow. They became separated, at which point the man allegedly descended the mountain on his own. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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