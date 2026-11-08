Man Arrested After Leaving Daughter Sleeping in Target Queue for Pokemon Cards

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Charleston after leaving his daughter unattended outside a Target store while he returned home. The girl had been placed in line overnight to purchase newly released Pokemon cards, but her father abandoned her for approximately an hour to avoid missing the opportunity. Police were called by concerned customers, and the child was taken into protective custody without injury. The man was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Target store John-Michael Dooley, 35, of Johns Island, was arrested Friday after officers responded to a report of an unattended child outside a Target store in Charleston's West Ashley neighborhood around 2:30 a.m., according to the Charleston Police Department.

Police said numerous customers had gathered outside the store overnight in anticipation of the new Pokémon card release. Witnesses told police that Dooley gave his daughter a pillow and blanket before leaving her asleep in line sometime after 1 a.m. After approximately an hour passed without his return, concerned customers contacted police.

Also read Free Spewpa Mystery Gift Expires November 18 in Pokémon Legends Z-A

During an interview with detectives, Dooley admitted that he had returned home, leaving his daughter unattended so he could maintain his place in line and avoid missing the opportunity to purchase the cards, police said. The girl was unharmed and placed in emergency protective custody with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, police said.

Advertisement

Dooley was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and has since been released from custody, a Charleston Police Department spokesperson told ABC News, citing information from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office website. A Target spokesperson told ABC News on background that the store was closed at the time of the incident and said the company would cooperate with law enforcement in its investigation.3 hours ago