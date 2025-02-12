Man Arrested After Fatal Crash on I-295 in Jacksonville

Ronald Wesley, 20, was arrested after being identified as the driver responsible for a wrong-way crash on I-295 that resulted in the death of another man. Wesley is also accused of attempted carjacking during the incident.

Ronald Wesley, a 20-year-old man, was recently apprehended by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He is accused of being responsible for a fatal wrong-way crash on I-295, as well as several other alleged crimes. Wesley is also alleged to have attempted a carjacking during the incident on I-295. The crash resulted in a devastating pileup involving multiple vehicles, tragically claiming the life of another man.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office conducted a thorough investigation and identified Wesley as the primary suspect. He was subsequently arrested and charged with a range of offenses related to the crash, including vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving. The arrest of Ronald Wesley brought a sense of closure to the victims' families and the community, who were deeply shaken by the events of the I-295 crash





