Man arrested after being trapped in wall for nearly 12 hours

A man named Isaac Valencia was rescued from a movie theater wall in California after being trapped inside for nearly 12 hours. Valencia was placed behind bars shortly after being freed due to the circumstances of his recent burglary.

A man in California was arrested shortly after being rescued by police officers who heard him crying for help from inside a wall of a movie theater he plunged into from several feet high.

Isaac Valencia, 30, was placed behind bars on Sunday shortly after he was freed from the adjoining wall between Maya Cinemas and a coffee shop called Brewje in Salinas, according to officials. Emergency responders took around 2 hours to extract Valencia from the wall, leaving him trapped for nearly 12 hours. Valencia also told first responders that he fell into the wall around 9pm and had been on the wall since then





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Arrested Trapped Burglary Movie Theater Rescue

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