Man arrested after argument ends in shooting on Southeast Side

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A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for parts of La Salle, McMullen, and Goliad Counties from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. John Massey was arrested in connection with a shooting that followed an argument outside a Halloween party on the Southeast Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that followed an argument outside a Halloween party on the Southeast Side, according to an arrest affidavit. San Antonio police responded to a shooting call Nov. 1 at 5411 Clark Avenue and found one victim outside with a gunshot wound to the chest, the affidavit says. Surveillance video showed John Massey,32, arguing with the victim before reaching for a handgun in his holster.

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Two victims charged at Massey, and several people gathered behind a parked vehicle. A gunshot was heard, and Massey was seen emerging from behind the vehicle with a firearm. The person with the chest wound was seen staggering away. The second victim, who was shot in the stomach, told police he arrived at the party with Massey and left with him after the shooting.

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He was later taken to the hospital. The second victim told police he had known Massey for about two years and identified him in a photo, according to the affidavit.

A federal bankruptcy judge has stripped the Eastland family of control of Camp Mystic, installing two independent overseers as the camp faces a criminal probe and wrongful-death suits tied to the July 2025 flood.1 dead, 1 in grave condition after shootout with police at Alamo Ranch San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway. One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt.