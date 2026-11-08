US
Advertisement
United States News

Man arrested after argument ends in shooting on Southeast Side

News4SA#251 in United States
Man arrested after argument ends in shooting on Southeast Side
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for parts of La Salle, McMullen, and Goliad Counties from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. John Massey was arrested in connection with a shooting that followed an argument outside a Halloween party on the Southeast Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that followed an argument outside a Halloween party on the Southeast Side, according to an arrest affidavit. San Antonio police responded to a shooting call Nov. 1 at 5411 Clark Avenue and found one victim outside with a gunshot wound to the chest, the affidavit says. Surveillance video showed John Massey,32, arguing with the victim before reaching for a handgun in his holster.

Also readDomestic violence survivor shares how 911 call connected her to help in San Antonio

Two victims charged at Massey, and several people gathered behind a parked vehicle. A gunshot was heard, and Massey was seen emerging from behind the vehicle with a firearm. The person with the chest wound was seen staggering away. The second victim, who was shot in the stomach, told police he arrived at the party with Massey and left with him after the shooting.

Advertisement

He was later taken to the hospital. The second victim told police he had known Massey for about two years and identified him in a photo, according to the affidavit.

A federal bankruptcy judge has stripped the Eastland family of control of Camp Mystic, installing two independent overseers as the camp faces a criminal probe and wrongful-death suits tied to the July 2025 flood.1 dead, 1 in grave condition after shootout with police at Alamo Ranch San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway. One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt.

News4SA#251 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on United States News

See all

San Antonio Botanical Garden plants first 1,000 trees along Guadalupe River

WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

News4SA

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextSan Antonio Botanical Garden plants first 1,000 trees along Guadalupe River