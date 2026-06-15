Man arrested after allegedly violating protective order in Brigham City

A man is being charged with violation of a protective order and burglary of a dwelling just hours after being served court documents telling him to stay away.

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A 39-year-old man is being charged with violation of a protective order and burglary of a dwelling after police say he went to a home he was prohibited from visiting just hours after being served court documents telling him to stay away.

Robert James Dudley was arrested on Friday and faces charges of violation of a protective order, burglary of a dwelling, and property destruction. He is being held without bail. Court documents submitted by Brigham City police reveal that on Friday at 12:38 a.m., officers were called to a home for the alleged protective order violation. Police were told that Dudley had gone to his parents' home, which he had been forbidden to do by court order just hours earlier.

Dudley's parents stated that he had come to the kitchen window at tapped on it to get their attention. After a while, he went to the front door and was told to leave, which he appeared to do. After he left, the family realized he had pulled a piece of wood out of place and taken the screen from the window of his former room.

Outside the home, police found a witness who stated that he had spotted Dudley outside his home but decided to give him a ride to his parents' home, not knowing about the protective order. However, once the witness drove Dudley to the home, he sat in his car and watched Dudley's actions. Following this, the witness called the police to report his suspicions. Officers searched the area for several hours but weren't able to locate Dudley.

Hours later, around 4:54 a.m., police were once again called to a home, this time near 300 South 300 West, for a man who reportedly broke into a home. The residents of the home told police that they found a man in their home and confronted him. K-9 officers were called to the scene and located Dudley in a nearby backyard.

The victims in the second home showed police surveillance footage of Dudley entering their home at 3:47 a.m., where he proceeded to eat their food, drink their alcohol, and even take a blanket off a child who was sleeping on the couch before the residents confronted him. The victims also reported a portion of their fence had been broken by Dudley. Recent Northern Utah Stories





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