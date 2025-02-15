Man Arrested After Allegedly Striking Woman With Car Over Parking Dispute

A 31-year-old man, Calvin Smith, was arrested in Salt Lake City for aggravated assault after allegedly hitting a 61-year-old woman with his car during a parking dispute. Smith drove his car toward the woman, who was reserving a parking spot for a family member, despite her warnings. The incident occurred at 604 East and 1300 South just before 2 p.m. Friday.

According to police, Smith saw the spot, made a U-turn, and began driving toward the woman. The victim informed him that she was saving the spot, but Smith allegedly accelerated toward her, stopping just inches away before reversing and speeding forward again. As the woman tried to move out of the way, Smith’s car struck her arm. The woman sustained minor injuries. A witness confirmed the events, stating they saw Smith accelerate toward the woman as she attempted to flee the scene. Smith was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a charge of aggravated assault





