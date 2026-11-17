Police at Northwestern University arrested a man after he allegedly followed students into a residence hall and attacked a student inside her room, authorities said.

The student was able to escape with help from others in the hallway. She was taken to a local hospital and later released. Police at Northwestern University arrested a man after he allegedly followed students into a residence hall and attacked a student inside her room, authorities said.

Two students told the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern, that they first saw the man on the CTA Red Line before he followed them to Elder Hall on Sunday night. Once inside, the man allegedly got past two layers of security by tailgating students into the residence hall. He then followed another resident into her room and grabbed her by the throat, according to a Northwestern spokesperson.

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The student was able to escape with help from others in the hallway. She was taken to a local hospital and later released. Northwestern University Police officers contained the suspect inside the room. He later opened the door, surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.

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The university said there is no ongoing threat to the community but has increased security in the area. The suspect was arrested on charges of criminal trespass to a residence, home invasion and aggravated battery. He remains in custody pending review by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office Felony Review Unit.