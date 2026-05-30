Man arrested after allegedly assaulting multiple officers on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old man was arrested early Friday after allegedly assaulting multiple police officers on the city's South Side.The incident occurred aro

A 24-year-old man was arrested early Friday after allegedly assaulting multiple police officers on the city's South Side. SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old man was arrested early Friday after allegedly assaulting multiple police officers on the city's South Side.

The incident occurred around 3:19 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Zarzamora Street, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police officers already at the scene became involved in a physical altercation with a group of individuals. When additional officers arrived to assist, the suspect allegedly attacked two more officers, causing bodily injury.

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