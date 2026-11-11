Man arrested after 16 stolen cars recovered from alleged chop shop on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old Indianapolis man is facing charges after police recovered 16 stolen vehicles and nearly $4,000 in cash from an alleged chop shop on the city’s near northeast side.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old Indianapolis man is facing charges after police recovered 16 stolen vehicles and nearly $4,000 in cash from an alleged chop shop on the city’s near northeast side.

, Anthony Scott Owens was arrested following an investigation that began on Sunday when officers responded to the 2800 block of North Euclid Avenue to recover a stolen vehicle. During the recovery, officers observed suspicious activity consistent with a chop shop operation — a location where stolen vehicles are broken down and their parts sold for profit.

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Police secured a search warrant after learning that stolen vehicles had previously been recovered at the same location and that vehicles were being stripped for parts. Officers executed the warrant on Tuesday and recovered 16 stolen vehicles in various stages of being parted out. Officers also located several vehicle parts linked to five additional stolen vehicles. $3,900 in cash that was seized is being held for forfeiture. WRTV.com Trending Stories