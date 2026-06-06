Man arrested, accused of raping child in New Castle, Del.

A man was arrested after being accused of raping a child in New Castle County, Delaware, according to police.

A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after being accused of raping a child in New Castle County , Delaware , according to the New Castle County Police Department.

Jose Martinez-Salinas was arrested on June 4, the same day officers responded to a report of a sexual assault involving a child under the age of 12. According to detectives, the investigation identified Martinez-Salinas as the suspect of raping the victim and engaging in multiple unlawful sexual acts on June 3, 2026.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline atDetectives assigned to the Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team located Martinez-Salinas inside a car at Powell Ford Park in the 1000 block of Kiamensi Road. The suspect was then taken into custody and transported to New Castle County Police Headquarters where he was charged with four felony counts of first-degree unlawful sexual contact, one count of first-degree rape, one count of second-degree rape, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.





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