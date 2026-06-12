Maná Announces Latin American Leg of Vivir Sin Aire Tour for 40th Anniversary

Mexican rock band Maná will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a Latin American tour starting in Colombia and ending in Mexico City, following a historic year that included a World Cup opening ceremony performance.

Maná , one of the most influential and successful Mexican bands in the history of Latin rock, has announced the Latin America n leg of their Vivir Sin Aire Tour in celebration of their 40th anniversary .

The tour will kick off on Nov. 28 at the Vive Claro in Bogotá, Colombia, and conclude on Dec. 17 at the Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City. The band will also visit cities in Peru, Chile, and Argentina, bringing their iconic rock en español sound to thousands of fans across the region. The group, composed of lead singer Fher Olvera, drummer Álex González, guitarist Sergio Vallín, and bassist Juan Calleros, has had a monumental year.

They recently performed at the World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico, an event that also featured Shakira, Burna Boy, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Belinda, Tyla, Alejandro Fernández, and Danny Ocean. During the ceremony, Maná performed their classic hit Oye Mi Amor, which had 87,000 fans singing along at the iconic stadium.

Olvera reflected on the experience in an interview with Billboard Español prior to the ceremony, saying, I believe that some of the most beautiful things in the world are art and sports because they have the power to bring people together. Soccer brings entire countries together around a shared emotion, and music does something similar. That is why it is so special for us to be part of the World Cup opening ceremony.

Imagine what it means to kick off an event that will be watched by billions of people across the planet and to do it in Mexico, no less. It feels monumental. The band has achieved numerous milestones in the music industry, including being the first Latin band nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025. This year, the quartet was highlighted by Warner Music in a promotional video announcing their tour.

Included in their album ¿Dónde Jugarán Los Niños? , Oye Mi Amor also recently appeared on Dua Lipa's new album tour in Mexico City, where she invited Olvera to perform the song with her. The collaboration was a source of pride for Olvera, who spoke about his inclusion in Dua Lipa's Live From Mexico City album. The tour itself is named after their hit Vivir Sin Aire, a song that has resonated with fans for decades.

The Latin American leg follows an extensive U.S. tour that saw the band performing to sold-out crowds. The band's ability to blend rock with Latin rhythms has made them a staple in the music industry for four decades. With the 40th anniversary tour, Maná continues to solidify their legacy as one of the most beloved and enduring bands in Latin music.

The tour dates include a stop in Santiago, Chile on Dec. 5 at the Estadio Monumental, and the final show in Mexico City on Dec. 17 at the Estadio GNP Seguros. Fans can expect a mix of classic hits and newer material, celebrating the band's rich history. The tour will also feature special guests and surprises, though details have not yet been announced.

Maná's influence extends beyond music; they have been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including environmental causes and social justice. Their music has touched generations, and this tour is a testament to their lasting impact. As they prepare to light up stadiums across Latin America, the band is ready to give their fans an unforgettable experience.

The Vivir Sin Aire Tour promises to be a celebration of not just the band's 40 years of music, but also the power of rock en español to unite people across borders. For many fans, seeing Maná live is a dream come true, and this tour offers a rare opportunity to witness a band at the height of their career. With each performance, Maná continues to prove why they are icons of Latin rock.

The tour is produced by Warner Music and is expected to be one of the biggest events of the year in Latin America. Tickets are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to purchase early as shows are expected to sell out. The excitement surrounding the tour is palpable, and Maná is ready to deliver a show that will be remembered for years to come.

In conclusion, Maná's Vivir Sin Aire Tour Latin American leg is a must-see event for any fan of Latin rock or live music. It is a celebration of 40 years of groundbreaking music and a testament to the band's enduring legacy. Don't miss your chance to see Maná live in concert





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Maná Vivir Sin Aire Tour Latin America 40Th Anniversary World Cup Opening Ceremony

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