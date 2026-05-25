Man and Woman Fighting for Life After Double Stabbing in Chesterfield Village

A man and a woman are in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in the village of Grassmoor near Chesterfield. Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect and are investigating the incident. Witnesses and anyone with information are urged to come forward.

A man and a woman are fighting for their lives after a double stabbing in a village near Chesterfield . Derbyshire Police were called to reports of violence at Henry Street in Grassmoor at 8.15pm on Sunday.

Officers attended the scene with paramedics, where a man and a woman - both in their 30s - were taken to hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in police custody. Roads in the surrounding areas have been closed as detectives investigate. The force has asked witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, particularly those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the incident at the time.

Those with information have been urged to contact police using the reference number 1030-240526 via Derbyshire Police's website, by messaging the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, or by calling 101. Information can also be anonymously submitted to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website





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Double Stabbing Chesterfield Derbyshire Police Hospital Life-Threatening Injuries Suspect Arrested

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