A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s mother and attempting to stab his girlfriend was arrested Tuesday after Conroe police used a drone to help locate him, authorities said.

Conroe police said Joe Castrejon fled twice from a home where officers investigated allegations of family violence. Investigators later obtained an aggravated assault warrant and learned he had an outstanding robbery warrant in Liberty County.

Officers arrested Castrejon without incident Nov. 16 after drone operators tracked him leaving an apartment. A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s mother and attempting to stab his girlfriend was arrested Tuesday after Conroe police used a drone to help locate him, authorities said. Officers initially responded to a home earlier this month after receiving a report of trespassing in progress, according to the Conroe Police Department. Police said their investigation indicated Joe Castrejon had assaulted his girlfriend’s mother.

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While officers were speaking with the woman, Castrejon fled into a heavily wooded area and could not be found. Officers returned to the home after receiving another report that Castrejon was there. They received permission to enter, but police said Castrejon appeared to have escaped through the back door. During interviews with his girlfriend, officers learned Castrejon allegedly had attempted to stab her.

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Police said officers recovered evidence supporting her account. The department’s Criminal Investigations Division took over the case the following morning. Investigators obtained a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving family violence and discovered Castrejon also had an outstanding robbery warrant in Liberty County. On Tuesday, the department’s Crime Reduction Unit received information that Castrejon was at a local apartment.

The unit requested assistance from the department’s Drones for First Responders program to monitor the location from the air. Drone operators saw Castrejon leave the apartment and walk toward an adjacent parking lot, police said. They relayed his location to officers, who took him into custody without incident. The Source: