Man Accused of Throwing Rock at Monk Seal in Hawaii Faces Judge in Seattle

The news text reports on the case of a man charged for allegedly harassing and attempting to harass an endangered Hawaiian monk seal in Hawaii. The defendant's attorney showed sympathy and portrayed him as a concerned person trying to protect turtles, while another attorney emphasized the significant environmental impact of the incident.

NEWS TEXT: ‘Yes, you were concerned about the turtles’: Curley riffs on attorney’s defense for man accused of throwing rock at monk sealin Hawaii , said his client was trying to scare the seal away from two large sea turtles in the water.

Breiner said Lytvynchuk had no idea of the significance of monk seals. Last week, federal prosecutors in Hawaii charged Lytvynchuk by criminal complaint for harassing and attempting to harass an endangered Hawaiian monk seal, in violation of the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act.from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

‘Witnesses immediately confronted Lytvynchuk and told him they had contacted law enforcement, to which Lytvynchuk reportedly responded that he was ‘rich enough to pay the fines,’ before walking away. According to witnesses, Lani remained largely immobile for an extended period of time after the incident, which caused much concern over her welfare.





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Hawaii Endangered Species Marine Mammal Protection Act Criminal Complaint Defendant Turtles Harassment

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