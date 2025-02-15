Man Accused of Threatening Manhattan Synagogue Arrested in Lincoln Tunnel

A suspect claiming past lives as Adolf Hitler and Jesus was apprehended driving into New York City after posting threats on social media to shoot up a Manhattan synagogue.

A man accused of posting an online threat to shoot up a Manhattan synagogue was arrested driving into New York City on Friday, police said. The suspect was taken into custody on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel around 5:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to NJ Advance Media. Charges were pending against the suspect on Saturday, with an investigation ongoing. He remained in the custody of the Port Authority Police Department.

\The station reported that Ramirez was unarmed when he was stopped, but that he’d been found with a firearm “earlier on his road trip” by Kansas City police. Ramirez was being held at Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny, with an arraignment expected to be held later on Saturday. \In an all-caps post on X on Friday, Ramirez allegedly boasted of having been Adolf Hitler and Jesus in past lives. He warned that if anyone tried to kill him “today in NYC when I pull up to Shabbat I will kill you first and condemn you to hell.” In another post, he made a specific threat against Central Synagogue in Manhattan, the police spokesperson said. Police were alerted to Ramirez by the Community Security Initiative, a security program run by several regional Jewish organizations, according to the New York Post





