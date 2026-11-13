Man accused of striking 14-year-old during domestic incident in Yates County

A Dundee man is facing charges after allegedly striking a 14-year-old in the face during a domestic incident last month.

Penn Yan, N.Y. — A Dundee man is facing charges after allegedly striking a 14-year-old in the face during a domestic incident in Yates County last month.

Rickie Peters, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 11, following an investigation into the Oct. 26 incident in which he hit a teenager from the Town of Starkey, according to the Yates County Sheriff's Office. Peters was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. In a separate investigation, the sheriff's office said Peters is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny for stealing $1,050 from a Town of Starkey resident.

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Peters was released on appearance tickets for both alleged incidents and is scheduled to be arraigned in Starkey Town Court on Nov. 18 in connection with the larceny charge. A man who pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal beating in Greece over the summer received his sentence Thursday.

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