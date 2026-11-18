Over the course of three months, Russell Portnoy, 34, used the cards and other personal identifiable information to make various purchases, Nassau police say.

Over the course of three months, Russell Portnoy, 34, used the cards and other personal identifiable information to make various purchases, Nassau police say. West Hempstead school officials outline new safety measures, task force after student brought gun to campus Over the course of three months, Russell Portnoy, 34, went into the gyms and stole credit cards and other personal identifiable information from lockers, Nassau police say.

According to Fourth Squad detectives, once Portnoy had the items in his possession, he would leave the facilities and make various purchases with the cards. The original incident occurred on Sept. 17, at the LA Fitness on Stewart Avenue in Uniondale, with the individual returning to the same location five more times over the next two weeks.

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Additionally, thefts took place at another LA Fitness in New Hyde Park on Oct. 15, as well as Metro Physical & Aquatic Therapy in Uniondale on Oct. 30 and at the Planet Fitness in Carle Place on Nov. 5, according to police. Following an extensive investigation, detectives identified Portnoy as the person responsible and placed him under arrest without incident on Monday.

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He pled not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday to numerous charges, including grand larceny, scheme to defraud, criminal possession of stolen property, identity theft and petit larceny. Bail was set at $50,000 bond, which Portnoy partially secured, and a temporary order of protection was issued, court records show. 'Massive explosion' prevented after suspected tampering of propane tanks in Riverhead