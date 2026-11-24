A motive remains unclear, and the investigation continues.

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. - An Alabama man is accused of shooting and killing his wife, his stepdaughter and his stepdaughter’s boyfriend while they were sleeping.

Deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office found two people dead and a third critically injured Thursday in a home a few miles outside of the Goshen city limits after a school resource officer at Goshen High School reported that two students had not been picked up, according to Sheriff Russell Thomas . Investigators found Elizabeth Dean and her boyfriend, Michael Catic, dead in one of the home’s bedrooms.

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The sheriff said both of them had been shot in the head at close range while sleeping. Kimberly Vassas-Hanks was also shot in the head while sleeping at the home. Critically injured, she was taken to the Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery, where she was put on life support. She died around 12:15 p.m. Monday, Thomas confirmed.

The suspect, 64-year-old James Hanks, is Vassas-Hanks’ husband and Dean’s stepfather. He is being held at the Pike County Jail. Thomas previously said Hanks was facing three capital murder charges, pending the outcome of his wife’s treatment. A motive remains unclear, and the investigation continues.

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One of the victims was a dedicated nurse Vassas-Hanks dedicated 41 years to nursing. She received her LPN in 1985 at age 19 and her RN in 2016 at age 50. She served for 10 years at Troy Regional Medical Center as an intensive care unit nurse and night shift house supervisor. The hospital held a memorial service in her honor Monday evening.

“Kim was not only a valued member of our community but also a very dedicated team member here at Troy Regional and part of our family,” said Rick Smith, the hospital’s CEO. He added his thoughts and prayers remain with her family and friends.

“Her life was taken far too soon,” Smith said. Amy Minor, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, said Vassas-Hanks was “night shift’s work mom, a teacher, a mentor to new nurses and a protector of all that she loved. ” She said Vassas-Hanks always had a smile on her face, and if there was a problem, she knew exactly what to do.

“There was no job too big or too small,” Minor said. “Kim would take care of maintenance issues if she could. She’d take care of cooking meals for the patients if she could... There’s just no job that she, as supervisor, didn’t try to handle before she called for reinforcements to come in and handle or help her handle.

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” Vassas-Hanks was a registered organ donor, and her family says it’s fitting that she will continue to help others even after her death.