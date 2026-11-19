A man accused of shooting and killing his father in the kitchen of a Golden Valley home has been arrested.

The Brief A 25-year-old man is accused of second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing his father at a home in Golden Valley. Deputies found 49-year-old Joel Marks dead on the kitchen floor from multiple gunshot wounds on Nov. 17.

Investigators determined the victim was unarmed when his son, Joseph Marks, fired his handgun during an argument. A man is accused of murder after allegedly shooting and killing his father on Tuesday night at a home in Golden Valley. Sheriff's Office says its deputies were called to a home south of State Route 68 for reports of a shooting. Once at the home, deputies found 49-year-old Joel Marks on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

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Marks was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. Detectives also responded to the home, and according to investigators, the shooting stemmed from an argument between Marks and his son, 25-year-old Joseph Marks.

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"During the altercation, Joel was allegedly holding a firearm down to his side and had threatened Joseph," the sheriff's office said. "Joseph retrieved his own handgun. As the altercation escalated, Joseph stated that he felt threatened, and fired his weapon at Joel . "Facebook post unavailable