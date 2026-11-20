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Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced Friday that Ricardo Moreno was arrested at his home without incident and is being booked on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.

SAN ANTONIO — A 36-year-old man is behind bars after investigators say he spent months exchanging sexually explicit messages, photos and videos with someone he believed was a 16-year-old girl. The person on the other end of those conversations wasn't a teenager. It was an undercover federal agent working with the U.S. Secret Service.

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Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced Friday that Ricardo Moreno was arrested at his home without incident and is being booked on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony. Even after he was told that the undercover operative was a 16-year-old, this suspect indicated he was okay with that and continued the conversations," Salazar said.

According to the sheriff, the investigation began Aug. 25, when an undercover U.S. Secret Service agent started communicating with Moreno through an online platform. The conversations continued over several months, with investigators documenting exchanges in late August, late October and early November. Salazar said Moreno allegedly sent explicit photographs and videos of himself to the undercover agent, despite believing he was communicating with a minor.

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Those conversations, at times, devolved into things that were well beyond inappropriate and definitely into the illegal," Salazar said. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office joined the investigation Nov. 6, working alongside the Secret Service to gather additional evidence before seeking an arrest warrant. Investigators eventually determined they had enough evidence to arrest Moreno, who was taken into custody Friday.

Salazar said the arrest is part of an ongoing partnership between his department and the Secret Service targeting adults who use social media, chat platforms and other online services to solicit children. This is an ongoing operation with Secret Service," Salazar said.

"You'll undoubtedly be continuing to see arrests being made in pursuance of this, because it's something that we take seriously. The sheriff emphasized that no actual child was involved in this case, but warned that the circumstances could have been very different.

"While in this instance, again like in others, we're thankful that this was not a real victim," Salazar said. "This was an undercover operative posing as a 16-year-old child. " He said cases like Moreno's demonstrate how easily children can encounter adults seeking inappropriate relationships online, sometimes without parents realizing what is happening. During the news conference, Salazar also addressed the misconception that people accused of targeting children online fit a particular profile.

He said investigators have encountered suspects from a wide range of professions and backgrounds, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, teachers and people involved in churches.

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"These are normal people," Salazar said, explaining that someone accused of targeting children may appear ordinary to friends, neighbors and coworkers. In Moreno's case, Salazar said the suspect worked in a legal-related position, although he did not identify an employer or provide additional details about his job.

The sheriff used Friday's announcement to urge parents to become more involved in their children's online activities, particularly when it comes to knowing whom they are communicating with through social media and messaging applications. It's just absolutely vital that you know what your children are doing online and whom they're talking to online," Salazar said.

He acknowledged that conversations about online predators and inappropriate messages can be uncomfortable, especially with younger children, but said parents should not wait until their children are teenagers to address those dangers.

"I think any time that they're old enough to use or possess one of these, even in the short term, they're certainly old enough to have some sort of a conversation with them, albeit awkward, but necessary," Salazar said, referring to smartphones. The investigation remains part of the sheriff's office's ongoing efforts with federal authorities to identify adults allegedly attempting to exploit children online.

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