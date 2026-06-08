Man accused of prompting hours-long stand-off, hitting 2 bicyclists in Mentor, to face a judge

Mentor Police identified the man who allegedly hit 2 bicyclists and prompted an hours-long standoff on Wednesday.

) The situation started around 11 a.m. on June 3, when two bicyclists were struck outside the entrance to Headlands Beach by a white SUV driven by 42-year-old Michael Leppelmeier.

The 68-year-old man said that the man driving the SUV stopped, exited the vehicle, physically assaulted him and threw his bicycle into a nearby pond, according to the release. The 72-year-old man said that the same SUV crossed the double yellow line and struck him head-on while he was riding his bicycle. The SUV then continued westbound on Headlands Road.

“Just that intentional act of running over a guy on a bicycle, that’s just hard to grasp and hard to understand why,” Chief Gunsch said. They were both taken to local hospitals for treatment for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said that when officers arrived at the home, Leppelmeier exited and approached them with a knife. Officers then deployed a taser, which struck him; however, he was able to turn and retreat inside the home, the release said.

“I guess everyone has to realize we’re not in a hurry with it,” Chief Gunsch explained. “Our goal is just to gain compliance with the least amount of force being used. ” The Mentor SWAT Team had to breach windows, deploy gas and insert a drone into the residence to attempt to get the suspect to surrender. After 6:30 p.m., SWAT units entered the home and took him into custody.

Police said Leppelmeier had a long history of run-ins with law enforcement before he was detained at the standoff.

“He was involved with an accident about 2 years ago and got charged with vehicular assault. We’re familiar with him,” Mentor Police Chief Ken Gunsch said. Neighbors like Rodney Butcher also explained that the 42-year-old had a history of belligerent behavior. He explained that Leppelmeier once called him a slur while in his front yard.

“He was even going after kids on their bikes and harassing them...we try to not interact with him. ”“I don’t have to worry about someone driving by and throwing insults at me. It’s a good feeling, it’s a beautiful day,” he said. 19 Investigates dug into Leppelmeier’s background and found a criminal past going back more than 20 years. Records showed Leppelmeier has prior convictions that include public indecency, attempted vandalism, and at least two OVIs. This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.





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BICYCLISTS ORCHARD ROAD POLICE ACTIVITY Bicyclists Swat Hit And Run Driver Headlands Beach Headlands Mentor Headlands Mentor Police Department Mentor SWAT Team Swat Team Cleveland Swat Lake Erie Lake Erie Beaches Cleveland Clinic Lake West Orchard Road Orchard Road Mentor Mentor Fire Chief Ronald Zak

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