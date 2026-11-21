A Florida man is accused of pouring essential oil into a woman’s Waffle House drink, which a child later drank from, according to multiple reports.

- A Florida man is accused of pouring essential oil into a woman’s Waffle House drink, which a child later drank from, according to multiple reports.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home shortly before midnight Nov. 16 after receiving a report that a child had swallowed an unknown substance. A woman told officers that 24-year-old Samuel Langrin had allegedly put something in her drink earlier that night, WJAX reported. She said Langrin picked her up from work and offered to get her food. They stopped at a Waffle House, where he went inside to pick up food and a sweet tea.

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After they arrived at her home, the woman stepped away to use the bathroom. When she returned, she saw the child drinking from the Waffle House cup. The woman noticed a strange smell coming from the drink and questioned Langrin. He allegedly told officers that he used pennyroyal oil in his hair and suggested some may have gotten into the tea accidentally while he was washing his hands at the restaurant.

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An officer became suspicious after noticing what appeared to be more than a few drops of oil in the cup. When questioned further, Langrin allegedly admitted to pouring about half a bottle into the tea while standing at the Waffle House counter. The arrest report said Langrin wanted the woman to drink the oil so she would leave him alone. He allegedly told an officer that he wanted to make her stomach hurt but did not want to kill her.

He also said he never intended for the child to drink from the cup.