Man Accused of Murder Used False Racism Claims to Trick Police into Arresting Dying Victim

Vickrum Digwa is on trial for the murder of finance student Henry Nowak, with prosecutors alleging he used a ceremonial Kirpan knife and fabricated racial abuse to mislead police.

The courtroom at Southampton Crown Court became a scene of harrowing revelations as prosecutors detailed the brutal murder of 18-year-old finance student Henry Nowak . The victim, described by his family as a kind and talented individual, was walking home from a night out on December 3, 2023, when he encountered 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa .

According to the prosecution, Digwa launched a savage attack, stabbing the young man three times in the front and three times in the back. In a chilling turn of events, it is alleged that Digwa filmed the terrified student as he attempted to flee the scene by jumping over a fence, leaving a trail of blood behind him. As Nowak desperately shouted that he was going to die, neighbors called for emergency assistance.

However, the situation took a sinister turn upon the arrival of the police. Nicholas Lobbenberg KC, lead prosecutor, argued that Digwa employed a calculated and wicked strategy to evade justice in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing. He alleged that Digwa used racism as his 'trump card', falsely claiming that Mr. Nowak had subjected him to racial abuse. This fabrication was designed to manipulate the responding officers into arresting the dying victim rather than the perpetrator.

The court heard that the police, acting on these false allegations, handcuffed the critically injured student. Shortly after being detained, the University of Southampton student collapsed and succumbed to his injuries. The prosecution characterized this as a heinous lie told about a dying man to ensure the wrong person was held responsible. The prosecution further elaborated on Digwa's preoccupation with weaponry.

He is accused of possessing an arsenal of weapons in his bedroom and having trained in the use of blades since the age of 12. The murder weapon, an eight-inch ceremonial Sikh dagger known as a Kirpan, was described by Digwa in 'loving terms', which the prosecution highlighted as disturbing given the weapon's use in the killing.

Mr. Lobbenberg emphasized that Digwa was not at a temple or engaging in religious duties at the time of the attack; instead, he had been assisting his brother with Deliveroo deliveries. The prosecution argued that Digwa was highly skilled in the use of blades and fully aware that the wounds he inflicted were fatal. Additional allegations were brought against Digwa's mother, 53-year-old Kiran Kaur.

Prosecutors claim that she intervened at the scene by taking the blood-stained Kirpan from her son and fleeing to their home to hide it among other weapons. Mrs. Kaur is currently charged with assisting an offender, a charge she denies. During the proceedings, it was noted that she did not provide evidence to the court, as the prosecution suggested she could not explain her actions without further incriminating her son.

This familial collaboration is presented as a deliberate effort to destroy evidence and protect the accused from the consequences of his actions. In his closing remarks, Mr. Lobbenberg dismantled the defense's claims. Digwa had alleged in the witness box that Mr. Nowak had threatened to kill him and had been intoxicated.

However, evidence showed that the victim was actually below the legal alcohol limit for driving. The prosecution pointed out that Digwa never mentioned these threats to the 999 operator or the police at the scene, nor were they included in his official defense statement, suggesting the claims were fabricated after the fact. The prosecutor concluded by stating that this trial is not about Sikhism or racism, but is strictly a case of murder.

He described the victim as an unarmed young man with nothing more than a phone in his hand, who was targeted by a man skilled in violence





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Vickrum Digwa Henry Nowak Southampton Crown Court Kirpan Murder Trial

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