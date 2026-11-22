Police say 22-year-old Gian Carlos Izaguirre Melendez fled a traffic stop before crashing into a Chevy Malibu near 17th Avenue. Two people inside the Malibu were pronounced dead at a hospital.

from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox Claude Sadiki, 31, and 26-year-old Eugene Byiringiro, died on Nov. 20 after their Chevy Malibu was hit by a pickup truck near 17th and Glendale Avenues.

Police say the driver of the truck, 22-year-old Gian Carlos Izaguirre Melendez, was arrested after being released from the hospital. Investigators say impairment and speed were factors in the collisions, and Melendez fled from an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper before the crash. Two people are dead following a crash in Phoenix on Friday night, and the suspect accused of causing the crash has been arrested.for a crash between a pickup truck and a Chevy Malibu.

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Firefighters also arrived at the scene and found the driver of the truck, 22-year-old Gian Carlos Izaguirre Melendez, hurt. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the Malibu were also hurt. They were taken to a hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

They have been identified as 31-year-old Claude Sadiki, the driver of the Malibu, and 26-year-old Eugene Byiringiro. Investigators say Melendez was heading eastbound on Glendale Avenue when he sideswiped another vehicle that was stopped at a red light at 19th Avenue. Two adults and a child were inside the car, but they weren't seriously hurt. Melendez then crashed into the Malibu at 17th Avenue.

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Police say the Malibu was about to turn left when it was hit.

"Melendez was believed to be impaired while driving. Speed was also a factor in these collisions," police said.