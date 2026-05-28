Man accused of killing grandmother in Shavano Park had long criminal history, police say

A man accused of killing his grandmother inside their home in Shavano Park had a long history of run-ins with police and Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies.

– A man accused of killing his grandmother inside their home in Shavano Park had a long history of run-ins with police and Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff’s deputies said they found Finnegan inside the home, located on Long Bow Road near Northwest Military Highway, covered in blood. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters Wednesday the victim had called 911 herself, asking for help from BCSO’s Specialized Multidisciplinary Alternate Response Team or S.M. A.R. T.The home is less than a mile from the City of Shavano Park’s police department, yet officers did not respond immediately.

“We weren’t notified,” said Bill Hill, city manager and spokesperson for Shavano Park. “The specific request was for Bexar County’s mental health team to react and specifically requested that Shavano Park not respond. ”He said Shavano Park police officers are all trained to handle mental health calls, and Finnegan is no stranger to the department.

“We’ve been called to that residence and that particular suspect over 10 times, dating back to 2016,” Hill said. “He’s been charged multiple times, and the charges have either been dropped or not accepted by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. ” KSAT 12 News sent an email to the district attorney’s office, asking for a response to Hill’s statement. As of Thursday afternoon, no one had replied.

A spokesman for BCSO said that the agency’s records show at least half a dozen calls to the home within the past two years involving Finnegan.

“Police cars, ambulance, all sorts of emergency vehicles,” said the neighbor who asked to remain anonymous. He told KSAT 12 News the murder was shocking and referred to the victim as “very nice,” someone who was willing to help everyone. The neighbor said he believes there’s a need for a thorough review of the response to the victim’s 911 call.

“Maybe stay on the phone. Maybe walk outside. Maybe walk to a neighbor’s,” he said. Katrina Webber Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009.

She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

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Crime Fighters Shavano Park Murder Mental Health

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