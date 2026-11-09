Man accused of killing 6 in far-right shooting rampage dies in hospital, Polish police say

The man, 24, was shot by police during Saturday’s attack in the main square of Kraków, Poland’s second-largest city.

The man who opened fire in a public square, killing six people in a suspected far-right terror attack in Kraków, Poland, has died, police said early Monday.

, the historic center of Poland’s second-largest city. More than a dozen others, including two police officers, were injured. The two officers were in “serious” condition, regional official Krzysztof Jan Klęczar said Sunday.

Also read Gunman opens fires at Poland market square leaves several people dead, injured

The gunman “acted with the aim of seriously intimidating a large number of people, making this a terrorist offence,” Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek said on X. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said he used an automatic rifle to carry out the attack and that he “was fascinated by far-right ideologies. ”were also found dead in an apartment in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyskie , a city about 93 miles northeast of Kraków, according to Andrzej Fijołek, deputy inspector of Police National Headquarters.

The suspect faced murder charges in those killings, as well, Żurek said Sunday. Four women and two men were killed in the shooting. Three of the women and one of the men were Polish, authorities said. A man from the U.K. and a woman from Austria were also among the dead.

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The two police officers who stopped the gunman, in actions authorities hailed as heroic, remain in the hospital. They were both conscious by Sunday afternoon. Five foreigners are among the wounded. They come from the U.K., Portugal, Russia, Germany and Austria.

“We literally ran for our lives and managed to hide from the bullets flying around,” Marie-Ange Collaer, who was visiting with her family from Brussels, wrote on Facebook.