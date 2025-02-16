Man Accused of Giving Daughter THC-Laced Chocolates Ordered to Stay Away

Anong Inthavong, 47, faces child endangerment charges after his 9-year-old daughter was hospitalized with THC poisoning. Prosecutors allege Inthavong gave his daughter chocolates laced with the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

A 47-year-old man accused of giving his 9-year-old daughter THC -laced chocolates was ordered to stay away from her during a Saturday morning court appearance. Anong Inthavong appeared in court, where the details of his child endangerment charge were read out. He appeared to have trouble understanding Magistrate Lisa Porter's questions, stating, 'I don't kind of understand because I have a metal plate in my head,' when asked if he would like a public defender.

Prosecutors say a deputy responding to Inthavong's northwest Harris County apartment Friday morning noted that Inthavong appeared 'very high' and admitted to using drugs. They say Inthavong, who refers to himself as a 'muscular male escort' on Facebook, also called 911 claiming to be suicidal but denied being suicidal when deputies arrived. The girl's mother told Eyewitness News that she had taken her daughter to visit Inthavong Thursday night. Less than two hours later, she said her daughter called her complaining of a high heart rate and unsteadiness. She said she arrived at Inthavong's home to find her daughter struggling to stand and rushed her to the hospital. 'He almost attempted to stop me, and I grabbed her and got in the car and took off,' the girl's mother, who asked not to be identified, said. Once at the hospital, prosecutors say test results came back positive for THC, the same chemical found in marijuana. Porter ended up setting Inthavong's bail at $15,000 and ordered him to stay away from his daughter if he posts it. Inthavong has a history of minor offenses dating back to 2003 when he was put on probation for marijuana possession





abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CHILD ENDANGERMENT DRUG POSSESSION MARIJUANA THC COURT HEARING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBI: Woman accused in Boulder County crash death had THC in systemA woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide on Tuesday in connection with a fatal crash that happened on Nelson Road near North 39th Street west of Longmont in May.

Read more »

No bond for man accused in fatal double shooting of ex-girlfriend and man in AtascocitaCourt filings show bond was denied for Yamil Javier Rivera-Perez, who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and another man.

Read more »

Murder trial begins Wednesday for suspect accused of fatally shooting man during argumentA murder trial begins Wednesday for a man accused of fatally shooting another man in 2022.

Read more »

Texas Man Accused of Killing Six in Shooting Spree Faces HearingShane James, accused of killing six people in a December 2023 shooting spree that spanned from San Antonio to Austin, will appear in court Monday. James is facing multiple charges, including capital murder and aggravated assault. His trial is on hold pending a mental competency evaluation.

Read more »

Man Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend, Abducting Daughters Faces Death PenaltyJohnathan Maldonado-Cruz, 23, is facing murder charges and the possibility of the death penalty after allegedly shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Madeline Rose Cuevas, 22. Authorities say he also kidnapped their two toddler daughters and took them to Mexico before surrendering to border officials.

Read more »

Man Accused of Kidnapping Attempt in Schertz Threatened Child with RifleA man in Schertz, Texas, is accused of threatening a 10-year-old boy with an AK-style rifle during an attempted kidnapping. The suspect, identified as Jose Quiroz, allegedly approached the child while walking on Mulhouse Drive and demanded he enter his van. The child escaped and provided a description of the vehicle and the suspect, leading to Quiroz's arrest.

Read more »