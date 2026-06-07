Man accused of abduction, carjacking after chase through Virginia, DC, and Maryland

Police are actively searching for a man accused of abducting a victim, stealing their car, and leading officers on a chase through Virginia, D.C., and Maryland.

Cristian Vasquez Alvarenga, 25, of Herndon, is accused of abducting someone, stealing their car, and leading police officers on a chase through Virginia, D.C. , and Maryland.

Police are actively searching for a man accused of abducting a victim, stealing their car, and leading officers on a chase throughPolice Department, officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. on June 6 to the 1000 block of Knight Lane for a domestic situation. Police said after an altercation inside a home, Cristian Vasquez Alvarenga, 25, of Herndon, Va. , abducted another person, stole that individual's car, and left the area with the victim inside.

Police Department said they were notified around 9:56 p.m. that Herndon police were investigating an abduction involving an adult male suspect and that the victim was believed to be inside the suspect vehicle. After receiving information about the vehicle, a Fairfax County officer spotted it on Interstate 495 near Route 50.

Police said a pursuit ensued and, because of the nature of the incident, it was authorized to continue beyond Fairfax County and outside Virginia. The United States Park Police confirmed that its officers helped the other law enforcement agencies in response to an incident involving a wanted vehicle on June 7.

Herndon police said multiple charges have been obtained against Alvarenga, including carjacking, two counts of robbery, assault, two counts of preventing a call to 911, reckless driving, and driving without an operator's license. More local and federal charges are still pending, according to authorities. Fairfax County police said charges related to felony eluding are also forthcoming. Elderly Irondequoit couple dies in Sunday morning house fire Elderly Irondequoit couple died in a Sunday morning house fire that began in a bedroom.

Crews arrived within 10 minutes; multiple departments responded. Cause under investigation; neighbors cite health issues. Missing 20-year-old college student from Alabama found dead in Japan, family says A 20-year-old college student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan has was found dead after an intensive search, his family announced. Four motorcyclists were hurt on I-90 in Henrietta after an SUV towing a boat struck two bikes.

Two riders were trapped under the boat. All were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, and state police are investigating.





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