Olukayode Taiwo, a man accused of abducting and shooting at a woman in Philadelphia, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and police in Connecticut.

Olukayode Taiwo, a man accused of abducting and shooting at a woman in Philadelphia, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and police in Connecticut. On Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8:48 p.m., Olukayode Taiwo, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Newington Police at an apartment complex in Newington, Connecticut.

Taiwo was accused of abducting a woman at gunpoint back on Nov. 2, around 10 p.m., at a home on the 1500 block of West Seybert Street in Philadelphia.

Also read U.S. Marshals arrest teen in Mesa wanted for Connecticut shooting

"He allegedly followed the victim, forced her into the car, handcuffed her, assaulted her, and she was eventually able to escape," U.S. Marshals Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark told NBC10. Police said Taiwo then fired shots at the same woman near her home on Rugby Street in Philadelphia on Nov. 15. The woman was not struck in the shooting.

Advertisement

Woman turns herself in more than a year after deadly Philly hit-and-run The search for Taiwo led the U.S. Marshals to an apartment complex in Newington, Connecticut, which was placed on lockdown for hours on Thursday before he was taken into custody at a nearby business shortly before 9 p.m. officials said. Investigators said Taiwo was working at that business under a fake name.

"I'm very grateful that we were able to make this arrest quickly and without incident," Clark said. "These fugitives think they can cross state lines to avoid justice and that's simply not the case. "