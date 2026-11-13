Cole Allen Faces Armed Terrorism Charge in White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

Federal prosecutors added an armed terrorism charge against Cole Tomas Allen, 31, for the April 25 shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, where he allegedly tried to assassinate President Trump.

Federal prosecutors have added an armed terrorism charge against Cole Tomas Allen, 31, in connection with the April 25 shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

A federal grand jury handed down the terrorism charge on Friday, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro's office. The new five-count superseding indictment was unsealed in U.S. District Court. It adds one count of committing an act of terrorism while armed, tied to the alleged attempted first-degree murder of President Donald J. Trump under D.C. law. Allen previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

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Allen Approach Security Checkpoint And Fire Weapon

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on April 25, 2026, at the Washington Hilton while Trump was inside attending the annual dinner. Prosecutors allege Allen approached a U.S. Secret Service security screening checkpoint on the hotel's Terrace Level. He then sprinted through a metal detector and ran toward the stairs leading to the ballroom where Trump was located.

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As he ran, Allen fired a Mossberg Maverick 88 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, hitting a Secret Service officer once in the chest, prosecutors allege. According to officials, the officer drew his service weapon and fired five shots at Allen, who fell to the ground and was restrained and arrested by law enforcement. President Trump was not injured and was quickly rushed from the area by his security detail.

Federal officials said Allen was not hit by gunfire and suffered only a minor knee injury. Allen's assault could be heard from within the ballroom and sent journalists and their guests scurrying under tables. The President and First Lady Melania Trump were whisked to safety, as was Vice President JD Vance. Trump later held an impromptu press briefing from the White House podium that night, promising reporters that he would attend the dinner again.

Charges Include Assaulting Federal Officer

A make-up dinner was held in late July, but at a different Washington, DC, hotel. In addition to the new armed terrorism count, Allen was previously indicted on four federal charges. These include assaulting a federal officer or employee with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Another charge is transporting a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce with the intent to commit a felony.

Prosecutors allege that when Allen was arrested, he had the Mossberg shotgun with one spent shell in the chamber. He also had a Rock Island Armory 1911 .38-caliber pistol and dozens of unspent 12-gauge shotgun shells and .38-caliber rounds. Investigators also allege he was carrying two knives, four daggers, multiple sheaths and holsters, needle-nose pliers and wire cutters. If convicted, Allen faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, prosecutors said.

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FBI Leads Investigation Into Advance Planning

The FBI's Washington Field Office is leading the investigation. Prosecutors from the National Security Section of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia are handling the case. Court filings and statements outline what investigators allege was weeks of advance planning leading up to the shooting. According to an FBI affidavit, Allen reserved a room at the Washington Hilton on April 6, weeks before the dinner.

Investigators allege he then traveled cross-country by train from California and checked into the hotel one day before the event, staying through the weekend. Prosecutors also allege Allen monitored Trump's movements on the night of the dinner. He repeatedly checked online updates, including live coverage of the president's arrival. When the earlier four-count indictment was announced, Pirro said in a statement that there is evidence this defendant intended to assassinate the president.

Prosecutors Condemn Violent Political Dissent

She said he shot a U.S. Secret Service officer after he traversed the country with a cache of ammunition to accomplish his goals. Pirro added that the use of violence to register dissent is anti-democratic at its core. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also said in a statement at the time that violent political actors will never win. He pledged to prosecute anyone who engages in such acts to the fullest extent of the law.

NBC News reported Pirro's office is unique in that it can prosecute federal crimes as well as local crimes involving adult defendants. Allen's next day in court will be December 4 for a status conference. A jury trial is scheduled for September 7, 2027. Federal prosecutors alleged that Allen attempted to kill the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. The case remains under investigation by federal authorities.