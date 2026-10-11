Man accused of three New York City rapes arrested at Miami Beach Burger King

Dereck Rivera-Deleon, 30, was arrested Tuesday while working at a Miami Beach Burger King and is accused of three rapes in New York City, including an Oct. 24 attack in Central Park. He is held without bond pending extradition to New York.

Dereck Rivera-Deleon, 30, was arrested Tuesday while working at a Burger King in Miami Beach, accused of raping a woman in Central Park on Oct. 24 and two earlier sexual assaults in New York City, authorities said.

The arrest took place at the restaurant in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, across the street from Miami Beach police headquarters. Rivera-Deleon had recently arrived in South Florida and obtained employment there, according to authorities. The most recent attack happened around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 near Central Park's eastern edge in Manhattan.

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Woman Threatened With Knife

Police said a 39-year-old woman was approached by a man who threatened her with a knife, forced her into a wooded section of the park, and raped her before fleeing on foot. Officers responded to a report of an assault near East 66th Street and Fifth Avenue. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital in stable condition. An extraditable warrant was issued Monday in connection with the Oct. 24 assault.

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Investigators also connected Rivera-Deleon to alleged sexual assaults in Central Park in 2021 and 2023 through DNA evidence and victim identifications, according to Miami Beach police. He is expected to face charges in connection with both earlier incidents. No other information on those two incidents was released, nor was information on the specific charges he faces.

The NYPD said detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, with support from the U.S. Marshals Service, took Rivera-Deleon into custody. The operation involved the NYPD, U.S. Marshals Service and Miami Beach police. The U.S. Marshals confirmed the Burger King was located in Miami Beach.

Rivera-Deleon Being Held Without Bond

The Miami Beach Police Department confirmed the arrest and said Rivera-Deleon was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he is being held without bond pending extradition to New York.

Ricky J. Patel, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement to CBS News Miami: The swift apprehension of this fugitive is a testament to the seamless coordination and tireless efforts of our NYPD detectives assigned to the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force with support from the US Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force- Miami Division, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of Florida, and When violent offenders flee to evade justice, we will ensure there is no corner of the country where they can hide. New York City Mayor Mamdani addressed the case, saying What happened is horrific.

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Rivera-Deleon to Face Multiple Charges

The NYPD had been searching for Rivera-Deleon in connection with the alleged rape of a woman on Oct. 24 in Central Park. Authorities said Rivera-Deleon will also be charged with two other rapes, one that happened in October 2023 and another incident dating back to July 2021. The investigation remains ongoing.