A road in Joliet was shut down on Thursday for several hours amid an investigation after a 75-year-old man was struck by a driver, police said.

Aerial video of the scene captured by NBC Chicago Sky 5 showed several police vehicles, a fire truck and ambulance in the middle of the road as investigators worked.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, police said, though it was not immediately clear how many people were injured. A road in Joliet was shut down on Thursday afternoon for several hours amid an investigation after a 75-year-old man was struck by a driver, authorities said.

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Around 2:45 p.m., police said a 25-year-old woman driving a Ford Mustang eastbound on Caton Farm Road struck the 75-year-old man who appeared to be crossing from the northwest corner of the intersection of Caton Farm Road and JoeAdler Drive. An off-duty firefighter and off-duty nurse provided emergency medical care to the man until paramedics arrived, police said.

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He was treated at the scene until a medical helicopter arrived and airlifted him to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. All lanes of Caton Farm Road were shut down for several hours between Drauden Road and County Line Road for an investigation into the incident. It re-opened around 5 p.m., police said.

Aerial video of the scene captured by NBC Chicago Sky 5 showed several police vehicles, a fire truck and ambulance in the middle of the road as investigators worked. No additional information on the incident was immediately available, and anyone with additional video footage or information is encouraged to contact Joliet police at 815-724-3010