Man, 46, dies in JSO custody at hospital after being found in medical distress

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that it is investigating the in-custody death of an inmate at a hospital on Wednesday.

2 men, 1 woman killed in domestic violence stabbing in Normandy Estates area: JSO Family identifies tow truck driver killed while repossessing vehicle at Jacksonville apartment complex St. Johns County principal put on administrative leave amid investigation into allegation of ‘inappropriate conduct’Tropical moisture will increase this week and could bring up to 5 in. of rain.

Will it continue into hurricane season? Shooter who killed tow truck driver during vehicle repossession at Jacksonville apartment complex still on the run: JSO ‘Sort of a miracle’: Marineland survives bankruptcy and developer threat, reopens as a thriving nonprofit ‘They’re not going to be robbing more people’: Two men charged after food truck robbery spree ends in shootingBenjamin Todd Daley died after being found in medical distress at a local hospital under JSO care.

– The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that it is investigating the in-custody death of an inmate at a hospital on Wednesday. Officials said at 7:49 a.m. on Wednesday, they were notified that the inmate, Benjamin Todd Daley, 46, was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after being found in medical distress. He was under the hospital’s care until he died.

JSO said that Daley was arrested on March 19, 2026, for Battery on a Person 65 Years of Age or Older and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The investigation continues and JSO said it is waiting for the Medical Examiner to give Daley’s cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time. Hailing from Detroit, Jonathan is excited to start his media career at News4JAX in November 2023.

He is passionate about telling stories that matter to the community and he is honored to serve Jacksonville.3 killed in domestic violence stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside: JSOTruck driver involved in overturn crash on I-95 in Flagler County awarded $8.6M three years laterMom of teen killed at Burger King reflects on honoring son’s memory after his graduationJacksonville’s new civil rights markers honor Dr. King’s North Florida legacyBaldwin students create ‘Mulvey Files,' questions possible missed signs before teacher’s arrestWhat's the solution for traffic concerns on Argyle Forest Boulevard?





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