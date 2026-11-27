Jamie Beaton, co-founder and CEO of Crimson Education, has attended some of the world’s most prestigious universities

Jamie Beaton, 31, has earned 13 degrees from top universities like Harvard, Oxford and Stanford He is co-founder and CEO of Crimson Education, a company that helps students get into prestigious schools Beaton is currently pursuing a 14th degree, and recently opened up about his future school plans in an interview A 31-year-old New Zealand man has 13 degrees from top universities like Oxford and Harvard — and now he’s opening up about his new challenge.

Considered one of the “most educated” people in the world, Jamie Beaton graduated from Harvard University in 2016 with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in applied mathematics-economics, and went on to study at a slew of other internationally renowned universities, according to By attending courses both in-person and remotely, the businessman and perpetual scholar has brought his current total to a whopping 13 degrees — and counting, as he is currently studying at Brown University, he recently told CNN.

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The CEO and co-founder of Crimson Education, a college admissions counseling service, spoke with CNN about why he’s chosen to devote so much time to studies across the globe — and across disciplines, collecting advanced degrees in everything from journalism and finance to war studies and global affairs.