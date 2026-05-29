Man, 30, charged in stabbing attack that left 2 men, 1 woman dead on Jacksonville’s Westside

A 30-year-old man is facing three second-degree murder charges in a deadly stabbing attack this week that left two men and one woman dead on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

Shooter who killed tow truck driver during vehicle repossession at Jacksonville apartment complex still on the run: JSOFriends said a Jacksonville woman bought a gun to protect herself against her boyfriend.

He is now accused in her deathJSO says 15-year-old boy facing felonies after 2 attempted sexual assaults in JacksonvilleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 30-year-old man is facing three second-degree murder charges in a deadly stabbing attack this week that left two men and one woman dead on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. Police said Austin Fisher fatally stabbed 49-year-old Edwin Barber, 27-year-old Savannah Barber and 37-year-old Shad Cole at a home on Exodus Way.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, around 3 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers received a call that a man was knocking on the front door of a home on Exodus Way. When the District 5 Patrol officers arrived, they found Edwin Barber on the front porch with a stab wound to his chest. Investigators quickly learned Barber had been stabbed at his home down the street and had run to his neighbor’s house for help.

When officers went to Barber’s house, they found Savannah Barber inside a bedroom with multiple stab wounds, and then found Cole with multiple stab wounds on the porch of another house. Savannah Barber and Cole died before they could receive medical attention. Edwin Barber died at the hospital, police said. JSO said investigators learned from community tips that Fisher was the likely suspect and found him hiding at a motel in the Normandy Village area.

The SWAT Team went to the motel to take Fisher into custody, but he refused to exit. After several hours in a standoff, JSO said, they took Fisher into custody. A neighbor at the scene of the triple murder captured video that shows blood smeared on a porch, door, and doorbell.

“I’m in a lot of shock, to be honest. My mind is blank,” Misty Garcia said.

“I feel so much guilt for not being able to open the door for that person. I have medical training; I could’ve done something. ”“It’s sad because my wife comes in and out.

I don’t drive anymore, but I’m to the point now -- I just told her this morning when she leaves here and then she’s coming back that night, I want to know what time she’s coming in where I can be standing at the door with my gun,” he said.

“I want to protect her. I don’t want nobody to hurt her. ”If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of domestic violence or abuse, here’s a list of resources available:The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline, which will direct you to the nearest shelter, is 1-800-500-1119. Ashley French is a News4JAX reporter who joined the station in January 2026 after reporting in Southwest Florida and East Texas.

Briana Brownlee is excited to call Jacksonville home and join the News4JAX team. She joins us from Southwest Florida, where she reported at Fox 4 News in Fort Myers. Before making it to the Sunshine state, she got her start in Rapid City South Dakota as the morning reporter and later transitioned into the weekend Sports Anchor.

Yearbook quote referencing Fetty Wap rap lyrics leads to St. Johns County principal’s suspensionHurricane season prep: JEA urges Jacksonville customers to trim trees, build supply kits3 killed in domestic violence stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside: JSOTruck driver involved in overturn crash on I-95 in Flagler County awarded $8.6M three years laterMom of teen killed at Burger King reflects on honoring son’s memory after his graduationJacksonville’s new civil rights markers honor Dr. King’s North Florida legacy





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