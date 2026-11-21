A 27-year-old man died following a crash Thursday morning in New Castle, Delaware.

Detectives received reports that the 45-year-old Chevrolet Sonic driver had been speeding on Routes 202 and 141 before the crash. Around 7:14 a.m. on Nov. 19, officers from the New Castle City Police Department and the New Castle County Division of Police responded to a crash involving a red Chevrolet Sonic and a white GMC Savana van at the intersection of Frenchtown Road and East Basin Road.

Due to the severity of the crash, the New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit was called to the scene and took over the investigation. The driver of the GMC Savana, 27-year-old Emiliano Amigon, was transported to a local hospital, where he died. The driver of the Chevrolet Sonic, identified as a 45-year-old man, was also taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

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During the investigation, detectives received reports that the driver of the Chevrolet Sonic had been speeding on Routes 202 and 141 before the crash. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen the red Chevrolet Sonic traveling on Routes 202 or 141, witnessed the crash, or has dash camera or surveillance footage of the car to contact Detective Iuliano at 302-395-8048 or by email at