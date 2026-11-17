A 21-year-old man was hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole in Livingston County early Sunday morning, according to New York State Police.

FILE - A New York State Police logo is displayed on a trooper's police car June 28, 2023. Caledonia, N.Y. — A 21-year-old driver was partially ejected from his car after crashing into a utility pole in Livingston County early Sunday morning, according to New York State Police.

Troopers responded to a crash detection alert around 2:21 a.m. on State Route 20 in the town of Caledonia. Investigators said Gabriel Sujkowski, 21, of Cortland, was driving a 1999 BMW when he went off the road and struck the pole.

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