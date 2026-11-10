Man, 2 juveniles injured in Burlington, NJ shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in Burlington City, New Jersey, on Monday evening.

Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people, including two juveniles, in Burlington City on Monday evening. Chopper 6 was over the scene around 8 p.m., where a large police presence could be seen near the intersection of York and East Federal streets.

Investigators said the police response stretched across multiple locations, with the shooting originating in the 100 block of Federal Street. According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, the victims include an adult man and two juvenile males. All three were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.

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Prosecutors said at least one of the victims was able to run from the scene after being struck by gunfire, which is part of the reason why the scene was so large. Images from Chopper 6 capture police on scene at a McDonald's parking lot and a nearby intersection due to a shooting investigation on Nov. 9, 2026.

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"There was a lot of people in the parking lot. Everyone in the businesses were outside. But according to the businesses, it was quiet and then it was just a bunch of sirens. No one heard any gunshots or anything," the witness said.