Man, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide in Canoga Park, police say

A man and two children are dead after a possible murder-suicide in Canoga Park on Sunday, according to police. The man is likely the victims' father.

Monday, June 8, 2026 3:31AMA man and two children are dead after a possible murder-suicide in Canoga Park on Sunday, according to police. The Los Angeles Fire Department said they were called to the 8000 block of Owensmouth Avenue around 7:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

First responders pronounced three people dead at the scene, LAFD said. In an update from the Los Angeles Police Department, officials said they believe the shooting is a possible murder-suicide. They believe the suspect, who is dead, was likely the children's father. The ages of the children are unknown, but officials confirmed they were under 15 years old.

AIR7 flew over the scene, where a large law enforcement presence was seen around an apartment complex next to a baseball field. A crowd of spectators was gathered outside of the crime scene tape. Further information on what exactly led up to the shooting and the identities of the suspect and victims was not immediately known. Copyright © 2026 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.





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