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Utah Mammoth defenseman Dmitri Simashev celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn.

Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther each had a goal and an assist for the Utah Mammoth in a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. It was the first regulation loss for Minnesota in 16 games. Blake Coleman had two goals and Bobby Brink also scored for the Western Conference-leading Wild , who were a franchise-best 12-0-3 in their previous 15 games.

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After Coleman cut the deficit to one with 4:04 left, Mammoth center Barret Hayton was whistled 19 seconds later for a double-minor penalty for high-sticking Joel Eriksson Ek. The Wild had a power play for the remainder of regulation but managed only two shots.