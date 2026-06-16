Mammoth forward Michael Carcone one-on-one with Jenna Fink (w/o skates)

Utah Mammoth Forward Michael Carcone held his annual Carcone Cup youth hockey camp recently.Jenna Fink caught up with Carcone as they talked about his giving ba

Utah Mammoth Forward Michael Carcone held his annual Carcone Cup youth hockey camp recently. Jenna Fink caught up with Carcone as they talked about his giving back to the community and the excitement for the future of the Mammoth.

Paris Hilton arrived in Utah in support of two families who filed lawsuits alleging medical neglect and malpractice at the same troubled teens facility she wasFamily and friends of a man who died after a diving incident near Cisco Beach at Bear Lake have shared their heartbreak and memories following his death.

Greg JoA weekend BASE jumping accident in a Utah canyon killed two people, one of them a daredevil athlete best known for performing onstage with Madonna at the 2012 SA 21-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning, accused of fleeing from police at a high-rate of speed and striking a Utah Highway Patrol vehicleUtah Attorney General Derek Brown said BYU and Utah deserve honest competition and that he and Gov. Spencer Cox stand behind the Big 12's right to enforce its r





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Michael Smolens: Arts collaboration funding starts on slippery slopeOfficials pledge the use of convention center funds for arts programs will be a one-time occurrence.

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Ancient Ground Squirrel DNA Reveals Mammoth-Eating DietAnalysis of 700,000-year-old fossilized squirrel droppings uncovers a previously unknown lineage of ground squirrels that consumed a diverse diet including plants, insects, and megafauna like woolly mammoths, bison, and big cats. The research, potentially containing North America's oldest mammoth DNA, highlights how these hibernators adapted to post-hibernation protein needs. Discovery aided by gold-mining techniques exposing permafrost burrows in Canada's Yukon, offering a genetic archive of Pleistocene ecosystems.

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Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Breaks Box-Office RecordsThe Michael Jackson biopic, 'Michael', has broken box-office records and is on track to become the biggest music biopic of all time worldwide. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, features the King of Pop's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the lead role and follows the icon's early life and career. Despite a difficult production, the movie has grossed $355 million domestically and another $544 million from international markets for a global total of $900 million.

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Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Defies Critics, On Track to Join Billion-Dollar Club Amid PVOD SuccessThe Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' has grossed over $900 million, becoming the highest-grossing music biopic ever despite negative reviews. The film's strong PVOD performance and international releases, especially in Japan, keep it on pace to potentially surpass $1 billion and challenge 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' for the year's top spot.

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