Mamie Gummer on Playing Caroline Kennedy in 'Love Story' and Kennedy Family's Response

Mamie Gummer discusses her role as Caroline Kennedy in FX's 'Love Story,' the Kennedy family's criticism, and her approach to acting in the series based on John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's relationship.

Actress Mamie Gummer , daughter of actress Meryl Streep , recently discussed her experience playing Caroline Kennedy in FX's controversial series " Love Story " and the family's reaction to the dramatization.

According to Gummer, while family members like her brother Jack Schlossberg have publicly criticized the show, no one from the Kennedy family has reached out to her directly. She described how she prepared emotionally for challenging scenes, such as Caroline's reaction to the 1999 plane crash that killed John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette, and Lauren Bessette. Gummer emphasized commitment to the role, stating she left nothing behind physically or emotionally and fully embraced vulnerability.

The series, created by Ryan Murphy, depicts the on-again-off-again relationship between JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette from 1992 until their 1996 wedding, but many moments are fictionalized. Gummer acknowledged the importance of technical accuracy with lines but also the need for emotional truth. She also reflected on her mother's reaction to seeing her life portrayed on screen, noting that Meryl Streep found it amusing and laughed as if that's how she actually acts





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Mamie Gummer Caroline Kennedy Love Story FX Ryan Murphy Kennedy Family John F. Kennedy Jr. Carolyn Bessette Jack Schlossberg Meryl Streep

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