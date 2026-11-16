New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced plans to disband the NYPD's Strategic Response Group and replace it with a civilian-led unit by 2028, while endorsing the CURB Act to regulate police response to protests.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially executed his campaign pledge by disbanding the NYPD's Strategic Response Group. The controversial unit will be replaced by a civilian-led division that carries no weapons and lacks arrest powers.

The immediate operational shift affects approximately 500 officers currently assigned to the Strategic Response Group. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed these officers are being reassigned to other units, with the majority moving to the city's counterterrorism bureau.

Also read Mamdani, Tisch agree to disband NYPD's controversial Strategic Response Group

Commissioner Tisch emphasized that the reorganization will not require additional funding from the city budget. She stated that these changes reflect a stronger, more effective department capable of handling serious threats without compromising officer safety.

Tisch assured the public that standard crowd control procedures remain unchanged for major events. She cited the chaotic celebrations following the New York Knicks' recent championship victory as an example of where current protocols will continue unchanged.

Mamdani announced the creation of the Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division to handle future protest logistics. This new civilian unit will operate within the Mayor's office and focus entirely on engagement rather than enforcement.

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The civilian division is not expected to become fully operational until 2028. Until that time, a new police unit called the First Amendment Support Team will manage protest interactions as an interim measure.

The First Amendment Support Team will work alongside a new Patrol Support Unit trained in non-violent tactics. Both units are designed to reduce aggression while maintaining public order during demonstrations.

Councilmember Chi Ossé outlined strict new limits on police equipment during First Amendment activities. He confirmed that long guns, tear gas, kettling, and pepper spray are now prohibited for crowd control.

New regulations also restrict the use of acoustic devices to a maximum of 90 decibels. The use of police bicycles is now limited strictly to preventing death or serious injury to any person.

These restrictions address previous criticisms regarding the militarized tactics employed by the Strategic Response Group. Legal Aid Society had previously accused the unit of encouraging brutal treatment of protesters.

The city previously paid $21,500 in settlements to demonstrators injured during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. Attorneys described those payouts as the highest per-person settlement in a mass arrest class action in New York City history.

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Mamdani simultaneously endorsed the CURB Act to legally prohibit police deployment at large demonstrations. Council Speaker Julie Menin has previously blocked the bill, but the mayor's backing increases the likelihood of a vote.

The administration faces ongoing criticism from progressive groups demanding faster and deeper police reforms. These new measures were reportedly in development since January to address those specific concerns.

The transition maintains the current NYPD headcount while fundamentally altering protest response strategies. The changes balance public safety mandates with the protection of constitutional rights.

Commissioner Tisch rejected suggestions that the officer reassignment represents a security compromise. She noted that massive changes have already strengthened counterterrorism efforts over the past year.

The Strategic Response Group was originally created in 2015 to focus on major crimes and terrorism. It has faced intense scrutiny for its heavy-handed response to civil unrest.

Mamdani's administration aims to prioritize dialogue and de-escalation in all future public gatherings. The interim teams will bridge the gap until the civilian division is fully established.