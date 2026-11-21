New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has released a plan to close Rikers Island by 2032, five years after the facility's current legal closure deadline. The Plan: The proposal, unveiled in a Nov. 20 pre...

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has released a plan to close Rikers Island by 2032, five years after the facility's current legal closure deadline.

, calls for four new borough-based jails and $146 million in investments in mental health care, education and other services. The first facility is scheduled to open in Brooklyn in 2029, followed by facilities in the Bronx and Queens in 2031 and Manhattan in 2032. Under the plan, the city will also create hundreds of therapeutic beds for people with serious mental health conditions and complex medical needs.

Also read Mamdani announces plan to close notorious Rikers Island jail

Other measures include expanding substance use treatment, educational and vocational programs, reducing pretrial detention and addressing court delays. The proposed $146 million investment next fiscal year includes funding for services inside jails and in communities, as well as support for crime victims.to close by Aug. 31, 2027, and be replaced by four smaller facilities.

City officials have said construction delays and a jail population larger than originally anticipated have made that deadline unachievable, according tothe borough-based facilities will be closer to public transportation, courts and the communities where incarcerated people live, making it easier to maintain family relationships and access legal services. : Rikers has faced years of scrutiny over violence and conditions inside the complex, including federal oversight.

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Mamdani said in the press release that the plan aims to improve public safety while providing more humane conditions for incarcerated people and correctional staff. He added that his administration also plans to reduce the number of people held before trial and address case delays that can keep people in jail while awaiting court proceedings. , pointed to New York's"controversial bail reform laws," reporting that Mamdani has asked prosecutors to find"ways to free more inmates held on bail.

" Conversely,provided details from the Mamdani administration's press release, highlighting a proposal to restore the city's online bail payment portal and invest in"community-based services for New Yorkers. " New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on X Friday, before holding a news conference on the issue, that he will be closing the city's largest jail at Rikers Island — but not until five years after the existing deadline.

"Our administration is closing Rikers Island, once and for all, and building a city where we ask ourseelves what a person needs, not just what they're accused of," Mamdani said in a video where he appears alongside Department of Correction Commissioner Stanley Richards, who said he had also once been... Zohran Mamdani, New York City's mayor, on Friday unveiled a plan to close the Rikers Island jail complex, with a goal to end all incarceration at the current facility and relocate its remaining jail population by the end of 2032.

"It is time to finally close Rikers Island," Mamdani said in a statement. "For decades, New Yorkers have demanded a correctional system that is safe and humane. This plan puts us on a path to deliver just that: closing Rikers, reducing pretrial detention, tackling the case delays that deprive people...

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has unveiled a plan Friday to close the Rikers Island jail complex and transfer its remaining population to smaller facilities by the end of 2032. The proposal is the latest step in the long-running effort to shut Rikers, which has faced federal scrutiny over violence and conditions inside the complex.

Under legislation approved by the New York City Council in 2019, the prison was to be closed by August 31, 2027 and replaced by four smaller facilities. CNN Digital11-Month-Old Survives After Allegedly Being Buried Alive for 24 Hours in Dog Crate: 'The Good Lord Looked Down on Him'Baltimore SunCBS News