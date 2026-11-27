Mamdani made a surprising entrance at a press conference last week when he hobbled to the podium on crutches.

Mamdani made a surprising entrance at a press conference last week when he hobbled to the podium on crutches. Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared that he tore his Achilles while playing soccer.

He said he will be in a boot and using crutches through the end of the year. NBC New York’s Melissa Russo reports. Mayor Zohran Mamdani will be out of office starting Friday, for a couple of days, undergoing surgery to repair the Achilles tendon he tore last week during a pickup soccer match against the City Hall press corps.

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The mayor said he would be out for the morning and part of the afternoon, adding that he expects to be laying down for a couple of days. In his place, First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan will perform the necessary duties of the mayor's office. The surgery will come just one week after he went down last Thursday night.