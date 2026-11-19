Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to sign legislation Thursday that will phase out New York City's horse-drawn carriage industry, setting a June 1, 2028 deadline for carriages to stop operating on city streets.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to sign legislation Thursday that will phase out New York City's horse-drawn carriage industry, setting a June 1, 2028 deadline for carriages to stop operating on city streets.

"For 150 years, horse-drawn carriages have been a fixture of Central Park. Today, we are bringing that chapter to a close," Mamdani said in a statement ahead of the bill signing.

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"This industry will come to an end, and we have a responsibility to the workers whose livelihoods depend on it. " City Hall says about 200 workers, including carriage drivers, stable hands and medallion owners, will be affected by the phaseout. The administration plans to offer support through medallion buybacks, workforce development programs and career services. A full transition plan is expected by April 2027.

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Council Member Chris Marte, who sponsored the legislation, called it "a law that protects horses and passengers and requires the city to help carriage workers move into new livelihoods.

" The administration also plans to study possible alternatives, including electric carriages and pedal-assist vehicles for use in and around Central Park. Supporters say the law improves animal welfare and public safety while providing assistance to workers as the industry winds down. 'Miracle': All rescued from capsized New Orleans riverboat in tanker collision