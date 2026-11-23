Mayor Zohran Mamdani is preparing for Achilles surgery after a soccer injury, with deputies set to cover during his absence.

“I’m scared,” Hizzoner said about going under the knife on Friday, in what will be his first surgery. “I’m gonna be laid out for a couple of days,” the 35-year-old mayor told reporters during an unrelated press conference in Brooklyn.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani wears a walking boot in the City Hall Rotunda on Nov. 20 to announce the closure of Rikers Island. The next day he rolled up to City Hall in a wheelchair and needed crutches to get to the podium during a press conference where he was wearing a boot on his right foot. NYC mayor suffered a tear in his Achilles tendon after getting injured during a soccer match against the press corps.

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He said doctors had told him he’d been in the boot for six to eight weeks and wouldn’t be back on the pitch for at least eight months.

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“We will be following the legal order of operations, so it will be our first deputy mayor, Dean Fuleihan, and then after , it’s our deputy mayor of operations, Julia Kerson,” Mamdani said. Mayor Zohran Mamdani wears a walking boot in the City Hall Rotunda on Nov. 20 to announce the closure of Rikers Island. NYC mayor suffered a tear in his Achilles tendon after getting injured during a soccer match against the press corps.