Mamdani pushes union-backed Amazon delivery regulations on Black Friday as 150,000 customers oppose a bill that could raise prices and threaten 5,000 local jobs.

Experts say AI stocks aren’t out of the woods yet as Huang’s hearings nearCelebrating Cheryl Casone's 20th anniversary at FOX BusinessChina has been able to 'exploit' loopholes in US laws: Nathan SalesNew York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani calls for passage of the Delivery Protection Act as Amazon warns the legislation could drive up consumer prices, disrupt deliveries and threaten thousands of local jobs.

As Americans hunt for Black Friday bargains, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is pushing new regulations on Amazon that the retail giant warns could leave New Yorkers paying more for everything from groceries to Christmas gifts. The figure is up from roughly 60,000 emails generated within the campaign's first 36 hours, as previously reported by FOX Business.

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Mamdani doubled down on his planned bill in a Black Friday video as select New York City Amazon delivery workers lamented their working conditions.