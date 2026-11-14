Socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has hired a longtime DSA comrade to be the city’s new “nightlife mayor.”

Socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has hired a longtime comrade to be the city’s new “nightlife mayor. ” Hizzoner announced Friday that he appointed Eric Thor, a former co-chair of New York City’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, as executive director of the Office of Nightlife.

Mamdani said in a statement that Thor would focus on improving conditions for nightlife workers, streamlining the permitting process for small events and strengthening the Coordinating a United Resolution with Establishments program introduced in 2024 to scrap the city’s decades-old practice of “Eric has spent years organizing alongside working people, and he will bring that same commitment building a nightlife economy that works for everyone,” Mamdani said. Socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has hired Eric Thor, a former co-chair of New York City’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, as executive director of the Office of Nightlife.by the city earlier this year listed a salary range of up to $151,101.

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Jeffrey Garcia, the city’s previous nightlife czar under then-Mayor Eric Adams, earned $151,101 annually.that included an executive director to act as a liaison between club owners, residents, and city agencies, as well as a 12-member Nighttime Advisory Board. The festive bill signing event took place at the House of YES in Bushwick, and it featured legendary punk rock drummer Marky Ramone of The Ramones.

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“It’s strikingly bizarre that they wouldn’t reach out to the Office of Nightlife Advisory Board,” he said. Socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has hired Eric Thor, a former co-chair of New York City’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, as executive director of the Office of Nightlife.